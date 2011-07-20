Video: Fränk Schleck says everything is still open

Fränk Schleck (Leopard Trek) handles a tight turn on the descent to Pinerolo. (Image credit: Sirotti)

Like his brother Andy, Fränk Schleck was again critical of the dangerous descent the riders faced in the finale of the Tour de France stage to Pinerolo but he was more upbeat about his performance during the stage.

Fränk is still third overall, 2:36 behind Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) and just four seconds behind Cadel Evans (BMC). His brother Andy is a further 1:14 behind.

Schleck admitted the time they lost during the stage to Gap served as a wake up call, but he insisted that Leopard Trek will still follow a two-leader strategy in the two decisive mountain stages on Thursday and Friday.

"It's going to be very hard stages. It's going to be exciting for cycling. It's a great Tour de France. We're in the last three days of the Tour de France but everything is still open."