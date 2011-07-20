Video: Fränk Schleck says everything is still open
Older brother admits time lost in Gap was a wake up call
Like his brother Andy, Fränk Schleck was again critical of the dangerous descent the riders faced in the finale of the Tour de France stage to Pinerolo but he was more upbeat about his performance during the stage.
Related Articles
Fränk is still third overall, 2:36 behind Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) and just four seconds behind Cadel Evans (BMC). His brother Andy is a further 1:14 behind.
Schleck admitted the time they lost during the stage to Gap served as a wake up call, but he insisted that Leopard Trek will still follow a two-leader strategy in the two decisive mountain stages on Thursday and Friday.
"It's going to be very hard stages. It's going to be exciting for cycling. It's a great Tour de France. We're in the last three days of the Tour de France but everything is still open."
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy