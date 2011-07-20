Video: Andy Schleck again critical of Tour descent

A tired but satisfied Andy Schleck at the finish (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Andy Schleck (Leopard Trek) managed to chase down Alberto Contador and Samuel Sanchez after the high-speed descent of the Cote de Pramartino to hold onto his fourth place overall. Yet he was still angry that such a technical descent was included in the finale of the stage.

He was criticised for his comments about the dangers of the descent to the finish to Gap on Tuesday, but was just as critical of the tree-lined descent to the finish in Pinerolo.

"I'm happy that I'm healthy and back in the bus," he said.

"It was really dangerous descent. Today we had sun but I don't know how we would have gone down in the rain. We were lucky in the weather."

In the video he also talked about how he saw Contador attack on the descent but preferred to pace his descent, knowing that there was enough flat road to chase down any attacks.

"He went really fast on the descent and even Sanchez went off the road, Thomas (Voeckler) twice. So I went behind. I went down quick but without risking anything. There are more important days to come. I knew the last few kilometres and they didn't have big gap. We were OK and we controlled it."