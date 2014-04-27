Video: Frank Schleck looks forward to the Tour de France

Image 1 of 3 An unhappy Frank Schleck during the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: AFP) Image 2 of 3 Fränk Schleck (Trek Factory Racing) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 3 Back in action: Frank Schleck returns from his supsension (Image credit: Sirotti)

With 24th in Amstel Gold Race and 56th in Flèche Wallonne it’s fair to say that Frank Schleck (Trek Factory Racing) has not hit his top for in the Ardennes Classics so far this year. Liège-Bastogne-Liège, a race his brother has won in the past offers a final shot at glory for the Luxembourg pair.

Older sibling Frank has had a solid start to his comeback season after spending almost 18 months on the sidelines due to a positive test for xx at the Tour de France in 2012. He marked his comeback at the Tour Down Under in January, and backed that up with the Tour of Oman and Paris-Nice and sixth in Criterium International.

The biggest objective this season for Schleck is undoubtedly the Tour de France, race in which he finished on the podium in 2011. In this exclusive video for Cyclingnews Schleck talks about his form in the Classics and his race programme for the months ahead.

To subscribe to the Cyclingnews YouTube channel, click here