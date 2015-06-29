Video: Favourite memories from the Tour de France

Image 1 of 5 BMC's Tejay van Garderen suffered in the cold, wet conditions. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 5 The Champs-Élysées in all its sunny glory (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 5 Stage 9 winner Daniel Martin (Garmin-Sharp) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 5 Tinkoff target Bauke Mollema (Belkin) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 5 No walking for Simon Gerrans (Orica-GreenEdge) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

The grand départ for the 102nd edition of the Tour de France is less than a week away. Being such a distinguished cycling event, it’s natural that many riders dream about it from the time they start cycling. Those privileged enough to participate never forget it. Cyclingnews recently asked some of the top riders who have, to recollect their best memories since their first participation.

Tejay van Garderen (BMC Racing Team) will be starting his fifth Tour de France, striving to reach the top step in Paris. The young American recalls one of his special moments at the race in 2012, winning the best young rider classification.

“It would have to have been getting on the podium for the white jersey in 2012. Being up there on the Champs-Élysées, giving me a little taste of what it might feel like to win that race someday.” Van Garderen finished twice in fifth place for the past two years.

Daniel Martin (Cannondale-Garmin) would prefer to remember fond memories than focusing on the past year. The Irishman has struggled with injuries and stints of bad luck since last years’ opening stage at the Giro d’Italia where he crashed out of the race.

