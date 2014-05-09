Daniel Martin crashes out of Giro d'Italia team time trial

Image 1 of 4 Dan Martin (Garmin Sharp) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 4 Daniel Martin sits stunned on the ground after crashing in the Giro d'Italia team time trial (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 3 of 4 Garmin-Sharp came to grief in the Giro d'Italia TTT (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 4 of 4 Garmin-Sharp came to grief in the Giro d'Italia TTT (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

The Giro d'Italia's opening team time trial in Belfast turned into a disaster for home-country favorite Daniel Martin and his Garmin-Sharp team, when nearing the finish of the 21.7km test, one rider crashed sending himself and three others to the ground. Martin was one of those who fell, and sat on the ground for a long time holding his right shoulder.

Also crashing were Nathan Haas and Andre Cardoso who suffered contusions and abrasions and will be evaluated by team medical staff. Koldo Fernandez was another rider brought down in the crash and went on to finish the stage but he was transported to a local hospital where doctors confirmed a broken clavicle.

Martin was one of the team's general classification hopefuls, together with Ryder Hesjedal. The Canadian continued on with four others to the finish.

Martin's Giro d'Italia is most likely over, and Garmin-Sharp lost valuable time because of the incident, finishing dead last more than three minutes behind.

Garmin announced after the stage that Martin was transported to the Victoria Hospital to undergo x-ray examination due to a suspected fracture to his right collarbone.

The x-rays confirmed a displaced fracture of the right collarbone, which possibly requires surgical treatment. Martin also sustained abrasions to his right elbow and knee.