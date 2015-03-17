Trending

Video: Farrar talks Spring Classics, Tour de France

American sprinter says MTN a contender for Classics win this year

American sprinter Tyler Farrar spoke to Cyclingnews at Tirreno-Adriatico this week to discuss the Qhubeka Foundation that he rides for and also about his new team's chances for a win during the Spring Classics.

Farrar, 30, is coming off eight years with the Garmin program and has signed through the 2016 season with MTN-Qhubeka. He said after the Classics, he'll race Tour of California and return to the Tour de France, where he won a stage in 2011. Farrar said the big goal for the season will be the World Championships in Richmond, Virginia.

Farrar also said he's proud to represent Qhubeka, which provides mobility to people in rural Africa by providing bicycles.

