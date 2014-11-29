Farrar invigorated by MTN-Qhubeka move

Image 1 of 4 Tyler Farrar (Garmin Sharp) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 4 Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Sharp) wins stage 3 of the Tour of Beijing (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 4 Tyler Farrar all smiles but his day ended badly with a crash (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 4 Tyler Farrar (Garmin Sharp) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Invigoration is a prevalent theme when Tyler Farrar talks to Cyclingnews about his switch to the MTN-Qhubeka team. From spending just a little bit of time with Farrar there is little doubt that even before the season has begun the move has had a big impact on him. There were other options for the American but he couldn't resist the draw of the team. He is as eager as a neo-pro as he awaits his first race in the team colours and already looks at home in his new environment.

Farrar believes that the move to the African outfit could be just what he needs to kick-start his career. "I really feel a little bit invigorated by coming to a new team and a new environment," Farrar told Cyclingnews. "I am so excited for next year and it's been a really great week. If anything I'm almost more excited about what comes next week than I was before I came here.



