Trending

Farrar invigorated by MTN-Qhubeka move

American confident team will be a strong force next season

Image 1 of 4

Tyler Farrar (Garmin Sharp)

Tyler Farrar (Garmin Sharp)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 4

Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Sharp) wins stage 3 of the Tour of Beijing

Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Sharp) wins stage 3 of the Tour of Beijing
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 4

Tyler Farrar all smiles but his day ended badly with a crash

Tyler Farrar all smiles but his day ended badly with a crash
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 4

Tyler Farrar (Garmin Sharp)

Tyler Farrar (Garmin Sharp)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Invigoration is a prevalent theme when Tyler Farrar talks to Cyclingnews about his switch to the MTN-Qhubeka team. From spending just a little bit of time with Farrar there is little doubt that even before the season has begun the move has had a big impact on him. There were other options for the American but he couldn't resist the draw of the team. He is as eager as a neo-pro as he awaits his first race in the team colours and already looks at home in his new environment.

Related Articles

Farrar signs for MTN-Qhubeka

Farrar excited about new challenge at MTN-Qhubeka

Tour of Beijing: Tyler Farrar wins stage 3

Farrar back to winning ways in Beijing

Gallery: MTN-Qhubeka team trains with fans in South Africa

Farrar believes that the move to the African outfit could be just what he needs to kick-start his career. "I really feel a little bit invigorated by coming to a new team and a new environment," Farrar told Cyclingnews. "I am so excited for next year and it's been a really great week. If anything I'm almost more excited about what comes next week than I was before I came here.