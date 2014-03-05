Video: Farrar returns to Giro d'Italia

Image 1 of 4 Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Sharp) kicked off his 2014 season in Argentina at the Tour de San Luis (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 4 Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Sharp) needs to hit the ground running in 2014 (Image credit: Slipstream Sports) Image 3 of 4 Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Sharp) leads one of the training rides (Image credit: Slipstream Sports) Image 4 of 4 Tyler Farrar (Garmin Sharp) wins Stage 4 of the Tour of California ahead of Ken Hanson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) and Gianni Meersman (Omega Pharma-Quick-Step) (Image credit: PhotoSport International)

While Tyler Farrar's tenure within the Garmin-Sharp organisation seemed uncertain nearing the latter portion of the 2013 season, some late success cemented a one-year contract renewal for 2014, what will be his seventh year with the team.

In this exclusive video interview with Cyclingnews conducted earlier this year, the 29-year-old American discusses the influx of young riders to the Garmin-Sharp squad as well as his race program through the spring, culminating with a start in the Giro d'Italia.

"I think we have a good team and a lot of young guys," said Farrar. "It's fun and brings energy to the team. It's fun doing races with those guys because they're seeing it all for the first time."

Farrar will feature on Garmin-Sharp's roster throughout the Spring Classics with his program confirmed thus far through to the Italian Grand Tour, a race he admits he's excited to contest once again start after a one-year hiatus.

His participation on US soil later in the year at Utah and Colorado has yet to be determined, and for now Farrar is focused on earning results on the roads of Europe as his spring campaign begins to kick into high gear.