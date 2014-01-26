Farrar hit by team car in Tour de San Luis

Image 1 of 5 Tyler Farrar (Garmin Sharp) signs autographs at the start (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 2 of 5 Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Sharp). (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 3 of 5 Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Sharp) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 4 of 5 Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Sharp) takes the podium after his stage win. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 5 of 5 Tyler Farrar (Garmin Sharp) on the way to the Golden Gate Bridge. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich)

Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Sharp) was hit by a team car from Argentinian Continental team Buenos Aires Provincia while riding in the caravan during the penultimate sixth stage at the Tour de San Luis. The 29-year-old American, however, was able to finish the stage to the mountain finish of Mirador del Sol.

"Tyler has abrasions on his hip, arm, leg, and knuckles," Garmin-Sharp team director Chann McRae told Cyclingnews. "Additionally, he has some bruised ribs. He plans on racing today."

The Buenos Aires Provincia team director received a fine by the UCI commissaires regarding a breach of regulations regarding the movement of vehicles in a race.

The incident prompted comment from fellow WorldTour riders competing in the 2.1-rated event in Argentina, including compatriot Taylor Phinney (BMC).

"Team Buenos Aires Provincia: one rider punches Dehaes in sprint on St 3, and today their team car runs over Tyler Farrar in the convoy. #wtf," Phinney wrote on Twitter.

"Tyler w/a lot of road rash and maybe some broken ribs. Add this to local GC riders getting pushes from motos/cars on climbs... #BS #SanLuis." added Phinney.

Lotto Belisol's Kenny De Haes was punched and sustained a black eye after an incident on stage 3.

Other WorldTour riders, including Phil Gaimon (Garmin-Sharp), also mentioned an incident of riders receiving tows in climbs. "Reports of GC riders hanging onto motos on the last climb today. Worse than doping," said Gaimon via Twitter, who fought hard to defend his second place GC position behind race leader Nairo Quintana (Movistar) on the Mirador del Sol mountain finish.

The Tour de San Luis concludes today with a 148.1km stage starting in San Luis and finishing at Terrazas del Portezuelo.