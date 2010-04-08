Video: Farrar and Maaskant on the Classics

The Garmin-Transitions team worked hard for its sprinter Tyler Farrar. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

Tyler Farrar sealed one of the biggest victories of his career on Wednesday at the 98th edition of Scheldeprijs. The 205 kilometre event is one of the few spring races suited specifically to sprinters, and his win will give his Garmin-Transitions team a boost ahead of this Sunday's Paris-Roubaix.

Scheldeprijs had been a specific target for Farrar, who also won a stage at the Three Days of De Panne and finished fifth at the Tour of Flanders. Cyclingnews spoke to the American sprinter during De Panne, where he outlined his role with the Garmin-Transitions team throughout April.

Martijn Maaskant, Farrar's roommate for the Classics, came into the spring as one of the team's strongest hopes for the Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix. Unfortunately for the Dutchman he required stitches to his elbow after a crash at Flanders and once again hit the tarmac at Scheldeprijs on Wednesday.

However, he is still expected to line-up alongside Johan Vansummeren as one of the team's captains for Roubaix. He told Cyclingnews that his training throughout the winter had been specifically geared towards Flanders and the 'Hell of the north'.