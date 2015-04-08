Video: Fabian Cancellara on what it's like to win Paris-Roubaix

Image 1 of 21 Fabian Cancellara savous his kiss (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 21 Fabian Cancellara celebrates his first Paris-Roubaix victory in 2006 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 21 Fabian Cancellara rides solo over the cobbles in 2010 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 21 Fabian Cancellara in the Swiss national jersey about to lift the cobble (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 21 Fabian Cancellara's wife and daughter in 2010 after he won his second Roubaix (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 21 Fabian Cancellara held out by press officer Tim Vanderjeugd and Dirk Demol (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 21 Paris-Roubaix win number three for Fabian Cancellara (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 21 Fabian Cancellara had nothing left in the tank after his 2013 win (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 21 Fabian Cancellara after winning in 2013 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 21 Fabian Cancellara embraces his wife while surrounded by photographers in 2010 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 21 The emotion of winning (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 21 Fabian Cancellara in 2010 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 21 Fabian Cancellara struggles to realise he's just won Paris-Rouabix (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 21 Fabian Cancellara takes a long look at his first cobble (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 21 Party time for Fabian Cancellara and the team in 2006 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 21 Fabian Cancellara is helped by his CSC team in 2006 after his first Roubaix victory (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 21 Party time for Fabian Cancellara and photograpther Tim de Waele in 2006 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 21 Fabian Cancellara cheered on by Belgian and Flemish fans (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 21 Fabian Cancellara arrives solo in the velodrome in 2010 with plenty of time to celebrate (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 21 An exhausted Fabian Cancellara after winning (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 21 Fabian Cancellara with his third career monument in 2013 after completing the second Flanders-Roubaix double of his career (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Trek Factory Racing's Fabian Cancellara knows a thing or two (or three) about winning Paris-Roubaix. Although he will not be on the start line this year due to injuries sustained at a crash during E3 Harelbeke, the three-time winner of the event shared his personal experiences about what it’s like to race in the cobbles and ride into the velodrome in Roubaix as the victor of the famed Spring Classic.

"It's an amazing feeling when you can come into the velodrome by yourself and to really enjoy and celebrate the victory…." Cancellara said. "The dream and the goal is always to come into the velodrome alone, I have achieved that twice and that is really nice."

Cancellara first won the race in 2006 after attacking his rivals with 19km to go and riding to the finish line alone, nearly two minutes ahead of the chase group of Tom Boonen and Alessandro Ballan. In 2010, he again took a solo win, while also completing the Flanders-Roubaix double, this time by two minutes ahead of Thor Hushovd and Juan Antonio Fleche. During the 2013 edition, he won a two-up sprint against Sep Vanmarcke, while Niki Terpstra was third.

This year, there will be 27 sectors of pavé for a total of 57.5km along the 253.5km course. Sectors like the Arenberg Forest (158km, 2400m), Mons-en-Pévèle (204.5km, 3000m) and Carrefour de l'Arbre (236.5km, 2100m) will play a key role in the outcome of this race.

"In Roubaix, you always try to ride in the front as maximum as you can because you somehow save energy there," Cancellara said. "It's always a fight going into the cobbles because everyone wants to be there… it's a fight all the time. It's a fight from the start to the finish."

