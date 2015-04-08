Trending

Video: Fabian Cancellara on what it's like to win Paris-Roubaix

Three-time winner talks about the fight from start to finish

Image 1 of 21

Fabian Cancellara savous his kiss

Fabian Cancellara savous his kiss
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 21

Fabian Cancellara celebrates his first Paris-Roubaix victory in 2006

Fabian Cancellara celebrates his first Paris-Roubaix victory in 2006
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 21

Fabian Cancellara rides solo over the cobbles in 2010

Fabian Cancellara rides solo over the cobbles in 2010
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 21

Fabian Cancellara in the Swiss national jersey about to lift the cobble

Fabian Cancellara in the Swiss national jersey about to lift the cobble
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 21

Fabian Cancellara's wife and daughter in 2010 after he won his second Roubaix

Fabian Cancellara's wife and daughter in 2010 after he won his second Roubaix
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 21

Fabian Cancellara held out by press officer Tim Vanderjeugd and Dirk Demol

Fabian Cancellara held out by press officer Tim Vanderjeugd and Dirk Demol
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 21

Paris-Roubaix win number three for Fabian Cancellara

Paris-Roubaix win number three for Fabian Cancellara
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 21

Fabian Cancellara had nothing left in the tank after his 2013 win

Fabian Cancellara had nothing left in the tank after his 2013 win
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 21

Fabian Cancellara after winning in 2013

Fabian Cancellara after winning in 2013
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 21

Fabian Cancellara embraces his wife while surrounded by photographers in 2010

Fabian Cancellara embraces his wife while surrounded by photographers in 2010
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 21

The emotion of winning

The emotion of winning
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 21

Fabian Cancellara in 2010

Fabian Cancellara in 2010
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 21

Fabian Cancellara struggles to realise he's just won Paris-Rouabix

Fabian Cancellara struggles to realise he's just won Paris-Rouabix
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 21

Fabian Cancellara takes a long look at his first cobble

Fabian Cancellara takes a long look at his first cobble
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 21

Party time for Fabian Cancellara and the team in 2006

Party time for Fabian Cancellara and the team in 2006
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 21

Fabian Cancellara is helped by his CSC team in 2006 after his first Roubaix victory

Fabian Cancellara is helped by his CSC team in 2006 after his first Roubaix victory
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 21

Party time for Fabian Cancellara and photograpther Tim de Waele in 2006

Party time for Fabian Cancellara and photograpther Tim de Waele in 2006
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 21

Fabian Cancellara cheered on by Belgian and Flemish fans

Fabian Cancellara cheered on by Belgian and Flemish fans
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 21

Fabian Cancellara arrives solo in the velodrome in 2010 with plenty of time to celebrate

Fabian Cancellara arrives solo in the velodrome in 2010 with plenty of time to celebrate
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 21

An exhausted Fabian Cancellara after winning

An exhausted Fabian Cancellara after winning
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 21

Fabian Cancellara with his third career monument in 2013 after completing the second Flanders-Roubaix double of his career

Fabian Cancellara with his third career monument in 2013 after completing the second Flanders-Roubaix double of his career
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Trek Factory Racing's Fabian Cancellara knows a thing or two (or three) about winning Paris-Roubaix. Although he will not be on the start line this year due to injuries sustained at a crash during E3 Harelbeke, the three-time winner of the event shared his personal experiences about what it’s like to race in the cobbles and ride into the velodrome in Roubaix as the victor of the famed Spring Classic.

Related Articles

Classics over for Cancellara after E3 Harelbeke crash

Trek forced to pick up the pieces after Cancellara’s crash

Cancellara vows to return to racing after fracturing vertebrae

Cancellara and Boonen must focus on Richmond Worlds, says Museeuw

"It's an amazing feeling when you can come into the velodrome by yourself and to really enjoy and celebrate the victory…." Cancellara said. "The dream and the goal is always to come into the velodrome alone, I have achieved that twice and that is really nice."

Cancellara first won the race in 2006 after attacking his rivals with 19km to go and riding to the finish line alone, nearly two minutes ahead of the chase group of Tom Boonen and Alessandro Ballan. In 2010, he again took a solo win, while also completing the Flanders-Roubaix double, this time by two minutes ahead of Thor Hushovd and Juan Antonio Fleche. During the 2013 edition, he won a two-up sprint against Sep Vanmarcke, while Niki Terpstra was third.

This year, there will be 27 sectors of pavé for a total of 57.5km along the 253.5km course. Sectors like the Arenberg Forest (158km, 2400m), Mons-en-Pévèle (204.5km, 3000m) and Carrefour de l'Arbre (236.5km, 2100m) will play a key role in the outcome of this race.

"In Roubaix, you always try to ride in the front as maximum as you can because you somehow save energy there," Cancellara said. "It's always a fight going into the cobbles because everyone wants to be there… it's a fight all the time. It's a fight from the start to the finish."

Click here to subscribe to the Cyclingnews video channel