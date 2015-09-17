Video: Etixx-QuickStep get their car stuck in a ditch and struggle to remove it
Some unplanned team bonding for Belgian team ahead of World Championships
The Etixx-QuickStep team got into a spot of bother on Wednesday as they managed to stick their car into a ditch during training around Richmond ahead of the World Championships team time trial this weekend.
Rigoberto Uran filmed the funny scene as the riders and directeur sportifs tried to get the car unstuck. Initially, several riders – including road race World Champion Michal Kwiatkowski – tried to use their weight to help but with almost no body fat between them this was a flawed plan from the start.
In the end, four-time Paris-Roubaix winner Tom Boonen saunters up and climbs into the driver’s seat while DSs Tom Steels and Wilfried Peeters lend their body weight to the whole episode too. With a cursory shove from Kwiatkowski and Tony Martin from behind, the car eventually comes free.
Watch the video below
Trabajando en equipo siempre es mejor. Ciccio tranquilo @Etixx_QuickStep pic.twitter.com/5MtwT2hB6d
