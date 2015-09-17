Trending

Video: Etixx-QuickStep get their car stuck in a ditch and struggle to remove it

Some unplanned team bonding for Belgian team ahead of World Championships

Tom Boonen celebrates on the Brussels podium.

Tom Boonen celebrates on the Brussels podium.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Rigoberto Uran (Etixx-QuickStep) victory salute on the Grande Allee in Quebec City

Rigoberto Uran (Etixx-QuickStep) victory salute on the Grande Allee in Quebec City
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Wilfried Peeters (Ettix-QuickStep) looks on during the press conference.

Wilfried Peeters (Ettix-QuickStep) looks on during the press conference.
Tom Steels plays his part in the team presentation

Tom Steels plays his part in the team presentation
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

The Etixx-QuickStep team got into a spot of bother on Wednesday as they managed to stick their car into a ditch during training around Richmond ahead of the World Championships team time trial this weekend.

Rigoberto Uran filmed the funny scene as the riders and directeur sportifs tried to get the car unstuck. Initially, several riders – including road race World Champion Michal Kwiatkowski – tried to use their weight to help but with almost no body fat between them this was a flawed plan from the start.

In the end, four-time Paris-Roubaix winner Tom Boonen saunters up and climbs into the driver’s seat while DSs Tom Steels and Wilfried Peeters lend their body weight to the whole episode too. With a cursory shove from Kwiatkowski and Tony Martin from behind, the car eventually comes free.

Trabajando en equipo siempre es mejor. Ciccio tranquilo @Etixx_QuickStep pic.twitter.com/5MtwT2hB6d