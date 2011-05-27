Video: Downing talks about his breakaway attempt

Russell Downing (Sky) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Russell Downing (Team Sky) knew the late climb during stage 18 to San Pellegrino Terme would be a test of his climbing legs but he still worked hard to get in the break that contested the stage and fought all the way to the finish.

He was dropped on the Passo di Ganda near Bergamo but chased hard and then won the sprint for eighth place, beating Oscar Gatto (Farnese Vini), Jan Bakelandts (Omega Pharma-Lotto) and Bram Tankink (Rabobank).

Speaking to Cyclingnews, he admitted he had gone too deep on the climb but was pleased to still be in the action in third week of his first ever grand tour. He described himself as "an old engine that is just getting going."