Video: Dombrowski looks ahead to 2015 with Cannondale-Garmin

Joe Dombrowski made the switch from Team Sky to Cannondale-Garmin during the off-season and the American hit the ground running in 2015 with a fine seventh place overall at the Tour de San Luis in January.

During Cannondale-Garmin’s recent training camp in Mallorca, the 23-year-old sat down with Cyclingnews for this exclusive video interview and talked about his decision to join the squad, his goals for 2015 and his regulation eye glasses.

"We’re the youngest age in terms of average age in the WorldTour. There’s a lot of guys like me, young and up and comers looking to get a more solid foothold in professional cycling," he said. "Being an American in an American team, I feel pretty at home here. Prior to even coming here I already know a lot of the riders and a lot of the staff so it’s a really comfortable environment."

Dombrowski arrived in the professional ranks with a glittering reputation after a stylish victory at the GiroBio in 2012 but his two years at Sky were blighted by an iliac artery problem. After surgery midway through last year, however, Dombrowski is ready to resume his progress at Cannondale-Garmin.

"First and foremost for me is a healthy and consistent year, just getting in plenty of race days and not having issues," he said of his 2015 targets."I think the rest will fall into place if I can do that. There’s nothing really set in stone or too specific that I really want to target. I just want to have a good year and be consistent."

