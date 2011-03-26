Trending

Video: De Backer on Skil-Shimano's tactics for E3-prijs Vlaanderen

Dutch squad talks tactics on eve of Belgian race

Bert De Backer (Skil-Shimano)

Bert De Backer (Skil-Shimano)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Bert De Backer will be one of Skil-Shimano’s protected riders at the E3-prijs Vlaanderen on Saturday. The team will follow two strategies, with half the team aiming to jump into early breaks while, De Backer, Koen de Kort and Tom Veelers will save their legs and try and be there for the finale.

Related Articles

Video: Cavendish and Pozzato talk Classics, best ever sprinters, rivalry and watches

Video: Mixed emotions for Thomas after Dwars door Vlaanderen

Video: Pre-race interviews at Dwars door Vlaanderen

Video: Farrar philosophical after Dwars Door Vlaanderen

Video: Skil-Shimano team meeting before E3-prijs Vlaanderen

In this exclusive video interview with Cyclingnews, De Backer lays out the team’s tactics, including how the team will play off the strength of some of the bigger teams.

You can watch the squad’s pre-race team meeting here too.