Video: De Backer on Skil-Shimano's tactics for E3-prijs Vlaanderen
Dutch squad talks tactics on eve of Belgian race
Bert De Backer will be one of Skil-Shimano’s protected riders at the E3-prijs Vlaanderen on Saturday. The team will follow two strategies, with half the team aiming to jump into early breaks while, De Backer, Koen de Kort and Tom Veelers will save their legs and try and be there for the finale.
In this exclusive video interview with Cyclingnews, De Backer lays out the team’s tactics, including how the team will play off the strength of some of the bigger teams.
You can watch the squad’s pre-race team meeting here too.
