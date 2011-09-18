Video: Brailsford on Froome, Tour of Britain and Worlds

Sky manager David Brailsford (Image credit: Mike King)

Dave Brailsford has praised Chris Froome for re-signing with Team Sky despite interest and substantial pay offers from rival teams. Froome was without a contract for next year heading into this year’s Vuelta but rode out of skin to secure second place overall, Sky’s highest place in a grand tour. Bradley Wiggins finished third overall.

However Froome was approached by a number of teams during the Vuelta but eventually put his faith and signature in Sky, the team that signed him two years ago from the defunct Barloworld squad.

In many ways Froome’s re-signing will feel like a new signing. Heading into the Vuelta he had endured a difficult year and had suffered with illness and despite Sky knowing he had talent, they had been distracted by other transfer targets.

Froome can now legitimately call himself a grand tour leader now and will certainly help relieve pressure surrounding Bradley Wiggins in 2012.

In this video Brailsford also talks about Sky’s remaining yet to be announced transfers, Sky’s successful year and the team’s performance at the Tour of Britain. This video was recorded before Sky’s Alex Dowsett won the penultimate stage of the race.

