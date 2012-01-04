Video: David Brailsford on his twin challenge in 2012

British Cycling performance director Dave Brailsford (Image credit: Shane Stokes)

Team Sky held their first media day of the New Year in Middlesex today, team boss David Brailsford and star riders Bradley Wiggins and Mark Cavendish taking a break from their training camp in Majorca to speak to the press ahead of what promises to be one of the biggest years ever for both Team Sky and Team GB, with the Olympics and the Tour de France very much on everyone's mind.

In the first of our exclusive two-part chat, Brailsford talks to Cyclingnews about how the aforementioned training camp is going and about juggling two of the most high-profile and high-pressure jobs in British cycling.