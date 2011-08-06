Video: Dan Martin upbeat despite his Tour of Poland defeat

Daniel Martin goes for broke on the final stage. (Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)

Dan Martin (Garmin-Cervelo) could not stop Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) from snatching overall victory in the Tour of Poland but the Irishman knew that the result of the final stage was always out of his control.

Speaking to Cyclingnews just seconds after crossing the finish line in Kraków, Martin took defeat on the chin, seeing the positive aspects of his performance. Last year he won overall and this year he finished a close second. But he is confident of his form as he prepares for the Vuelta a Espana.

“First last year second this year, it’s not so bad,” Martin said.

“Especially on a course that not really suited to my characteristics. That’s why I attacked on the penultimate climb to try and take more time. I knew that. Even though the last climb was hard, it was always going to hard to drop him. I got second and I won a stage, so I’ve got to be happy.

“I had no control in the result (today) and so it all depended what Sagan did in the final sprint. It wasn’t important what I did, I just had to follow and not lose time.”

Martin was congratulated by race organiser CzesÅ‚aw Lang and final stage winner Marcel Kittel. Despite defeat, his thoughts quickly turned to the Vuelta a Espana, where he is determined to do well after failing to land a place in the Garmin-Cervelo team for the Tour de France.

“My form is definitely in the right place. Now I’ve got to rest and improve even more and aim to do something big at the Vuelta.” Martin said.

