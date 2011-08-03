Video: Alex Dowsett talks about life at Team Sky

Image 1 of 3 Alex Dowsett wears his special blood red Oakleys in support of World Haemophilia Day (Image credit: Rob Monk/Procycling) Image 2 of 3 Alex Dowsett wears his special blood red Oakley sunglasses (Image credit: Rob Monk/Procycling) Image 3 of 3 Team Sky team mates Russell Downing and Alex Dowsett in Covent Garden at the Tour of Britain route launch (Image credit: Rob Lampard)

Alex Dowsett is part of the new generation of British riders who have developed through the Great Britain development programme and are now successfully confirming their talent with Team Sky.

The 22 year-old from Essex came through the Great Britain Academy programme in Italy and rode for the Trek-Livestrong team with Taylor Phinney in 2010. He secured his place at Team Sky after winning the European Under 23 time trial title and finishing second behind Phinney at the Tour de l’Avenir.

Dowsett has quickly fitted in at Team Sky and already secured his first podium in a time trial. He has also enjoyed playing a role in helping teammates such as Ben Swift and Greg Henderson win races.

“I went into the year with the aim not to disgrace myself and I realised pretty quickly from the prologue in Qatar, certainly in the time trials, that I can be competitive even at a pro level,” he tells Cyclingnews editor Daniel Benson in this exclusive two-part video interview.

Dowsett has been hampered by an ankle injury in recent weeks but will be back in action at the Tour of Denmark as he prepares for the final part of the season, which could include a place in the Great Britain team for the world road race championships.