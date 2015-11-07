Cycling Academy adds Chris Butler, Luis Lemus for 2016

Image 1 of 5 Chris Butler (SmartStop) gets a gap on the peloton (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 2 of 5 Mexican National Champion, Luis Lemus (Airgas-Safeway) makes the first big attack of the day with much more to come (Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com) Image 3 of 5 Chris Butler (SmartStop) chased hard to try to make it to the break (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 4 of 5 Former Mexican national champion, Luis Lemus is a strong addition to the team for 2015 (Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com) Image 5 of 5 Chris Butler (Champion System) finds his way through the crowds on the climb. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

American Chris Butler (SmartStop) revealed to Cyclingnews this week that he has signed with the Cycling Academy team for 2016. The Israeli Continental team also announced Saturday on Twitter that it has signed two-time Mexican national road champion Luis Lemus (Airgas-Safeway) to the 2016 roster.

Butler and Lemus are the third and fourth North American riders that the team has brought on board for next year. Former Cannondale and Optum Pro Cycling rider Guillaume Boivin of Canada will also join Max Korus from Champion System-Stans No Tubes on Cycling Academy next year.





Butler, 27, raced for Team SmartStop this season after spending 2014 with Hincapie, two years with Champion-System and two seasons with BMC. Butler started his 2015 season with a third-place finish at the Vuelta Dominican Republic and was ninth in the US pro road race in June. He finished the season at the Tour of Utah, where he finished 20th overall.

Lemus, 24, raced with Airgas-Safeway this season after three years with Jelly Belly-Maxxis. Lemus raced against the Cycling Academy team this year at the Tour d’Azerbaïdjan. He ended his season with Airgas at the Tour of Utah.

