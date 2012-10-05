Video: Crocodile Trophy coming up in two weeks

Image 1 of 5 Brad Davies, Justin Morris (Subaru/MarathonMTB.com), Kevin Hulsmans (Darrell Lee-Donckers Koffie Cycling 1) (Image credit: Crocodile Trophy) Image 2 of 5 Jeroen Boelen was the star of the 2011 edition of the Croc Trophy (Image credit: Regina Stranger) Image 3 of 5 The start of stage 8 of the Crocodile Trophy in Laura (Image credit: Crocodile Trophy) Image 4 of 5 School children cheer on the Crocodile Trophy racers (Image credit: Crocodile Trophy) Image 5 of 5 Mike Mulkens, Wolfgang Krenn, Jeroen Boelen, Josef Benedseder, Justin Morris on the 2011 Croc Trophy podium (Image credit: Crocodile Trophy)

The 18th annual Crocodile Trophy will start on October 20, 2012 in Cairns in Far North Queensland. Participants from five continents are aiming to make the finish in Cooktown on October 28 after nine gruelling days and more than 1,000km through the Australian Outback.

With a reputation as one of the hardest mountain bike stage races in the world, the race traverses the Outback and rainforests in Queensland.

Race organizers shared this teaser video below to get racers and fans alike in the mood for the upcoming edition.

Last year's race was won by Dutchman Jeroen Boelen (Milka-Trek) and Australian Jessica Douglas. The 2012 edition is expected to be shorter and include more technical terrain.

