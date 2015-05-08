Video: Contador plays down his role as favourite for the Giro d’Italia
'I hope we can gain some time in team time trial,' says Spaniard
Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) has played down suggestions that he is the big favourite for this year’s Giro d’Italia, telling Cyclingnews he is only one of the four big contenders alongside Richie Porte (Team Sky), Rigoberto Uran (Etixx-QuickStep) and Fabio Aru (Astana).
Contador agreed to give a rare video interview in English with Cyclingnews as he waited to go on stage at the team presentation in San Remo.
He and is Tinkoff-Saxo teammates rode on the coastal bike path that will host Saturday’s opening team time trial stage and said he is hoping to gain time on some of his overall rivals.
Contador will ride the Giro d’Italia wearing race number 201, with Tinkoff-Saxo the 20th of the 22 teams to start the 17.6km team time trial on Saturday afternoon.
