Trending

Gallery: Teams preview Giro d'Italia team time trial course

Teams pre-ride narrow and twisty roads along the Ligurian coast to San Remo

Image 1 of 58

Tinkoff-Saxo out on course

Tinkoff-Saxo out on course
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 58

Ivan Basso and Alberto Contador

Ivan Basso and Alberto Contador
(Image credit: Tinkoff-Saxo)
Image 3 of 58

Etixx-QuickStep are out on course

Etixx-QuickStep are out on course
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 4 of 58

Diego Ulissi (Lampre - Merida)

Diego Ulissi (Lampre - Merida)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 5 of 58

Charly Wegelius directs Cannondale - Garmin ahead of the team time trial course preview

Charly Wegelius directs Cannondale - Garmin ahead of the team time trial course preview
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 6 of 58

All sorts of cyclists were out to see the team time trial course today

All sorts of cyclists were out to see the team time trial course today
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 7 of 58

Trek Factory Racing preview the team time trial course

Trek Factory Racing preview the team time trial course
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 8 of 58

Nippo - Vini Fantini

Nippo - Vini Fantini
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 9 of 58

Diego Ulissi (Lampre - Merida)

Diego Ulissi (Lampre - Merida)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 10 of 58

Roman Kreuziger (Tinkoff - Saxo)

Roman Kreuziger (Tinkoff - Saxo)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 11 of 58

Team Katusha get ready to preview the team time trial course

Team Katusha get ready to preview the team time trial course
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 12 of 58

Davide Malacarne (Astana)

Davide Malacarne (Astana)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 13 of 58

Teams ride through the tunnels along the narrow course

Teams ride through the tunnels along the narrow course
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 14 of 58

Astana out training on the team time trial course

Astana out training on the team time trial course
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 15 of 58

Rigoberto Uran and his Etixx-QuickStep team ride the team time trial course

Rigoberto Uran and his Etixx-QuickStep team ride the team time trial course
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 16 of 58

Nippo - Vini Fantini pre-ride the team time trial course

Nippo - Vini Fantini pre-ride the team time trial course
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 17 of 58

Giro d'Italia pink bikes

Giro d'Italia pink bikes
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 18 of 58

CCC Sprandi Polkowice out on course

CCC Sprandi Polkowice out on course
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 19 of 58

The Ligurian coast in Italy

The Ligurian coast in Italy
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 20 of 58

One of the many tunnels along route with artistic graffiti

One of the many tunnels along route with artistic graffiti
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 21 of 58

San Remo fountain water turned pink

San Remo fountain water turned pink
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 22 of 58

Lampre-Merida recon the team time trial course

Lampre-Merida recon the team time trial course
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 23 of 58

The Giro d'Italia team time trial hugs the Ligurian coast

The Giro d'Italia team time trial hugs the Ligurian coast
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 24 of 58

Davide Formolo (Cannondale-Garmin

Davide Formolo (Cannondale-Garmin
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 25 of 58

Cannondale-Garmin out on course

Cannondale-Garmin out on course
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 26 of 58

The spectacular Ligurian coast of Italy

The spectacular Ligurian coast of Italy
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 27 of 58

Movistar preview the team time trial course in San Remo

Movistar preview the team time trial course in San Remo
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 28 of 58

Nippo - Vini Fantini get ready to look at the course

Nippo - Vini Fantini get ready to look at the course
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 29 of 58

Movistar

Movistar
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 30 of 58

Cannondale-Garmin get ready to recon the team time trial course

Cannondale-Garmin get ready to recon the team time trial course
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 31 of 58

Trek Factory Racing training in Mallorca

Trek Factory Racing training in Mallorca
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 32 of 58

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff - Saxo) gets ready to head out onto the team time trial course

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff - Saxo) gets ready to head out onto the team time trial course
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 33 of 58

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff - Saxo)

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff - Saxo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 34 of 58

Tinkoff - Saxo get ready to preview the team time trial course

Tinkoff - Saxo get ready to preview the team time trial course
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 35 of 58

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff - Saxo) looks happy and relaxed ahead of team time trial recon

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff - Saxo) looks happy and relaxed ahead of team time trial recon
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 36 of 58

Tinkoff-Saxo discuss the team time trial course in San Lorenzo al Mare

Tinkoff-Saxo discuss the team time trial course in San Lorenzo al Mare
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 37 of 58

Roman Kreuziger (Tinkoff - Saxo)

Roman Kreuziger (Tinkoff - Saxo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 38 of 58

Matteo Tosatto (Tinkoff - Saxo)

Matteo Tosatto (Tinkoff - Saxo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 39 of 58

Christopher Juul Jensen (Tinkoff - Saxo)

Christopher Juul Jensen (Tinkoff - Saxo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 40 of 58

Michael Rogers (Tinkoff-Saxo)

Michael Rogers (Tinkoff-Saxo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 41 of 58

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) prepares to ride the team time trial course

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) prepares to ride the team time trial course
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 42 of 58

Tinkoff-Saxo preview the Giro d'Italia course

Tinkoff-Saxo preview the Giro d'Italia course
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 43 of 58

Tinkoff-Saxo preparing to start the day of training on the team time trial course

Tinkoff-Saxo preparing to start the day of training on the team time trial course
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 44 of 58

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff - Saxo) in his aero helmet

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff - Saxo) in his aero helmet
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 45 of 58

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff - Saxo)

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff - Saxo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 46 of 58

Tinkoff-Saxo team huddle before previewing the Giro d'Italia team time trial course

Tinkoff-Saxo team huddle before previewing the Giro d'Italia team time trial course
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 47 of 58

Luca Chirico (Bardiani - CSF)

Luca Chirico (Bardiani - CSF)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 48 of 58

Manuele Boaro (Tinkoff - Saxo)

Manuele Boaro (Tinkoff - Saxo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 49 of 58

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff - Saxo) is about to preview the Giro d'Italia team time trial course

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff - Saxo) is about to preview the Giro d'Italia team time trial course
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 50 of 58

Alberto Contador is backed by an experienced team

Alberto Contador is backed by an experienced team
(Image credit: Tinkoff-Saxo)
Image 51 of 58

The team get some last-minute advice

The team get some last-minute advice
(Image credit: Tinkoff-Saxo)
Image 52 of 58

Ivan Basso, Michael Rogers and Christopher Juul-Jensen

Ivan Basso, Michael Rogers and Christopher Juul-Jensen
(Image credit: Tinkoff-Saxo)
Image 53 of 58

Thumbs up from Alberto Contador

Thumbs up from Alberto Contador
(Image credit: Tinkoff-Saxo)
Image 54 of 58

Tinkoff-Saxo get some training in on the road bikes

Tinkoff-Saxo get some training in on the road bikes
(Image credit: Tinkoff-Saxo)
Image 55 of 58

Some last-minute adjustments

Some last-minute adjustments
(Image credit: Tinkoff-Saxo)
Image 56 of 58

Alberto Contador with former foe, now teammate, Ivan Basso

Alberto Contador with former foe, now teammate, Ivan Basso
(Image credit: Tinkoff-Saxo)
Image 57 of 58

Tinkoff-Saxo have brought in a late addition to the team

Tinkoff-Saxo have brought in a late addition to the team
(Image credit: Tinkoff-Saxo)
Image 58 of 58

Tinkoff-Saxo try out their team time trial formation

Tinkoff-Saxo try out their team time trial formation
(Image credit: Tinkoff-Saxo)

On the eve of the start of the 2015 Giro d'Italia, teams and riders were out previewing the narrow and twisty course of the opening team time trial to be held along the Ligurian coast of Italy. The 17.6km course will start in San Lorenzo al Mare and conclude in San Remo on Saturday.

Related Articles

Video: Top 5 sprinters for the Giro d'Italia

Aru wary of opening stages of the Giro d’Italia

Giro d'Italia team time trial preview

News shorts: Aru to ride Vuelta a España, Football inspires Savio's Giro line-up

A few of the riders spotted on course included Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo), Rigoberto Urán (Etixx-QuickStep, Ryder Hesjedal (Cannondale-Garmin) and Damiano Cunego (Nippo-Vini Fantini).

Contador is one of the favourites to win the overall title and he no doubt pre-rode every inch of the team time trial course to build confidence ahead of the opening stage. Likewise, Urán, who took second place overall in the Italian Grand Tour over the last two editions will want to have a good start to this year's event.

Check out the photo gallery of team previewing the team time trial course on the even of the Giro d'Italia kick off.

Follow all the build up to the race live on Cyclingnews. To subscribe to the Cyclingnews video channel, click here.