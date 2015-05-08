Gallery: Teams preview Giro d'Italia team time trial course

Teams pre-ride narrow and twisty roads along the Ligurian coast to San Remo
On the eve of the start of the 2015 Giro d'Italia, teams and riders were out previewing the narrow and twisty course of the opening team time trial to be held along the Ligurian coast of Italy. The 17.6km course will start in San Lorenzo al Mare and conclude in San Remo on Saturday.
A few of the riders spotted on course included Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo), Rigoberto Urán (Etixx-QuickStep, Ryder Hesjedal (Cannondale-Garmin) and Damiano Cunego (Nippo-Vini Fantini).
Contador is one of the favourites to win the overall title and he no doubt pre-rode every inch of the team time trial course to build confidence ahead of the opening stage. Likewise, Urán, who took second place overall in the Italian Grand Tour over the last two editions will want to have a good start to this year's event.
Check out the photo gallery of team previewing the team time trial course on the even of the Giro d'Italia kick off.