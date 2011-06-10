Video: Chris Jones's favourite ride

UnitedHealthcare's Chris Jones is always ready with a smile. (Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com)

Chris Jones of UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling and formerly of Team Type 1 took director Chris Leavell out on his favourite ride at the tail end of the 2010 season. The northern California native took Leavell and several pro companions on a loop the Forest Hill Loop around Auburn, California, providing stunning scenery and backdrops, as well as several dirt road sections.