Video: Chris Jones's favourite ride
UnitedHealthcare pro show us his favourite route training ride in California
Chris Jones of UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling and formerly of Team Type 1 took director Chris Leavell out on his favourite ride at the tail end of the 2010 season. The northern California native took Leavell and several pro companions on a loop the Forest Hill Loop around Auburn, California, providing stunning scenery and backdrops, as well as several dirt road sections.
