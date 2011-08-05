Video: Chad Beyer on the attack in Poland

Image 1 of 2 Chad Beyer (BMC Racing Team) featured in the breakaway (Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla) Image 2 of 2 Chad Beyer (BMC Racing Team) and Marc De Maar (United Healthcare) (Image credit: Jim Quaschnick Jr)

Chad Beyer (BMC) was on the offensive on stage 4 of the Tour de Pologne on Wednesday and he was the last survivor of the main break of the day to stay clear of the peloton on the approach to the testing finishing circuit at Cieszyn.

The American’s bold bid for glory was ultimately snuffed out in the finale, but Beyer explained that his main aim in joining the breakaway was to take pressure off his team. BMC’s leader in Poland is Mauro Santambrogio, who was suspended and then reactivated by the team earlier in the season following his implication in the Mantova-based doping investigation.

While many riders at the Tour de Pologne are fine-tuning their form ahead of the Vuelta a España, Beyer is looking forward to returning to the United States to compete in the Tour of Utah and the USA Pro Cycling Challenge later in the month.

“I have two days between the Tour of Poland and the start of the Tour of Utah, so it’s going to be a short turnover,” Beyer told Cyclingnews in Zakopane, Poland.

Tour de France winner Cadel Evans is also set to line up at the USA Pro Cycling Challenge in Colorado, and Beyer said that the Australian’s victory had provided a significant boost in morale to the team.