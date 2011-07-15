Video: Cancellara upbeat after first taste of Pyrenees

Leopard Trek teammates Fabian Cancellara and Andy Schleck don't seem to mind the inclement weather. (Image credit: Sirotti)

If either Andy or Frank Schleck stands on the top step of the podium in Paris at the end of the Tour de France, then they'll likely owe a huge debt of thanks to Fabian Cancellara for helping them get there.

The four-time world time trial champion is one of the strongest riders in the peloton. As well as being a team leader in his own right, he also forms part of Leopard Trek’s domestique line up.

At the start of stage 13 of the Tour in Pau, Cancellara talked to Cyclingnews about Thursday’s stage to Luz-Ardiden in which both Schlecks gained vital seconds on Alberto Contador.

However the stage was just the first in what will be several crucial days in the Pyrenees and Alps. Despite Leopard Trek looking strong, Cancellara knows that the Tour is far from over.

