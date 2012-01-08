Video: Bruyneel on Tour de France and Andy Schleck's strengths

Image 1 of 5 Frank and Andy Schleck (RadioShack-Nissan) (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 2 of 5 Stage winner Andy Schleck (Leopard - Trek) (Image credit: AFP) Image 3 of 5 Johan Bruyneel will attempt to work the oracle with Andy Schleck in 2012. (Image credit: Barry Ryan) Image 4 of 5 Johan Bruyneel introduces the RadioShack-Nissan team (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 5 of 5 Lance Armstrong and Johan Bruyneel at the Tour Down Under. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Twelve months on after Brian Nygaard unveiled the Leopard Trek team in Luxembourg, it was Johan Bruyneel’s turn to unveil the country's WorldTour squad on Friday evening.

Much has happened in the last year, with the team unable to secure a sponsor in 2011 and Nygaard’s dismissal at the hands of Flavio Becca.

The subsequent merger between the Leopard and RadioShack squads was one of the most intriguing stories of the off-season, but one constant remains and that’s the team’s desire to win the Tour de France.

At their press conference on Friday they held court with four top ten finishers in the Tour, but their greatest weapon, Andy Schleck, looks like being Johan Bruyneel’s preferred choice as team leader. Schleck has finished second on three occasions (2009, 2010, 2011) and in these exclusive videos Bruyneel talks about Schleck’s strengths and the team’s desire to win the Tour de France.

