Video: Bruyneel on Tour de France and Andy Schleck's strengths

Twelve months on after Brian Nygaard unveiled the Leopard Trek team in Luxembourg, it was Johan Bruyneel’s turn to unveil the country's WorldTour squad on Friday evening.
Much has happened in the last year, with the team unable to secure a sponsor in 2011 and Nygaard’s dismissal at the hands of Flavio Becca.
The subsequent merger between the Leopard and RadioShack squads was one of the most intriguing stories of the off-season, but one constant remains and that’s the team’s desire to win the Tour de France.
At their press conference on Friday they held court with four top ten finishers in the Tour, but their greatest weapon, Andy Schleck, looks like being Johan Bruyneel’s preferred choice as team leader. Schleck has finished second on three occasions (2009, 2010, 2011) and in these exclusive videos Bruyneel talks about Schleck’s strengths and the team’s desire to win the Tour de France.
