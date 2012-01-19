Video: Bruyneel names Andy Schleck as "logical" team leader

Johan Bruyneel will attempt to work the oracle with Andy Schleck in 2012. (Image credit: Barry Ryan)

In an exclusive interview with Cyclingnews, RadioShack-Nissan directeur sportif Johann Bruyneel has revealed that he sees Andy Schleck as the "logical" choice to lead the team next year, regardless of his relatively young age.

Schleck has finished second in the last three editions of the Tour de France and Bruyneel, who has overseen 13 Grand Tour victories in his time as a manager, said that Schleck's recent performances in cycling's biggest race meant that he was best qualified for the job.

Bruyneel also said that he was confident in the team's ability to pull together and apply pressure to the rest of the peloton in 2012 but also stated that RadioShack-Nissan will need to gamble at times if they are to pull off the big wins that they are looking for.