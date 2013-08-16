Garmin-Sharp signs Nathan Brown
U23 American TT champ to bolster Vaughters’ TTT stocks
Team Garmin-Sharp recently announced their signing of 21-year-old rider, Nathan Brown. The two time American U23 time trial champion said the decision to join Garmin was an easy one.
"It was a easy decision for me to join Team Garmin-Sharp," said Brown. "The moment I talked to Jonathan Vaughters I knew this was the team I wanted to be on. Ever since I was a junior I watched his team in the Tour de France, and I knew one day that I wanted to ride for them. It's a dream come true and I'm so excited to race for Team Garmin-Sharp next season."
In line with the team goals of developing future talents, Garmin-Sharp CEO Jonathan Vaughters believes Brown is a perfect fit for the team.
"One of our founding goals is [to] develop the next generation of cycling champions and that makes Nate a perfect fit for our team," explained Vaughters. "He is a talented rider on the road and in time trials, and we look forward to working with him next year. He'll be another great, young addition to our squad."
The rider who also finished second in the American U23 National Road Race Championships this year has signalled his intentions to keep 2014 as a year focused on learning, and possibly showing off his new WorldTour livery back home in the United States.
"My goal for next season is to learn as much as I can. There are so many great riders on the team and I am looking forward to any advice they can give me," said Brown. "I would love to come back and possibly do some of the USA races; being a young American that would be an amazing opportunity, but my focus is on learning everything I can and being a good teammate at Garmin-Sharp."
