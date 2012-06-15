Trending

Video: British Olympic Cycling Squad unveil roundup

2012 Olympic roster announced at Manchester velodrome

Image 1 of 3

Great Britain's Geraint Thomas during qualifying

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 2 of 3

British Cycling supremo Dave Brailsford back in the GB colours rather than Sky for a day with his Ecclescake breakfast.

(Image credit: Gerry McManus)
Image 3 of 3

Sir Chris Hoy (GBR) on his way to Keirin victory

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)

Cyclingnews recently went to the GB National Velodrome in Manchester for the unveiling of the Team GB Olympic Cycling Squad. David Brailsford introduced the squad and Cyclingnews spoke to several of the athletes competing at the 2012 London Olympic Games, including Geraint Thomas.

"Being the host nation and the home team, I think it's important that when we have our differences we do come together, and we do come together under the Union Jack to make this country proud of the way we perform - not only just the results but the way we go about it" said Brailsford.

Brailsford, as well as Sir Chris Hoy, also commented on the addition of David Millar to the men's long list for the road events.