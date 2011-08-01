Video: Boonen returns to racing at Tour of Poland

Tom Boonen (Quick Step) returns to action in Poland. (Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)

Tom Boonen (Quick Step) returns to racing at the Tour of Poland three weeks after suffering a concussion in stage five of the Tour de France. Boonen finished the stage to Cap Fréhel but dropped out of the French Grand Tour two days later.

The former world champion spoke to Cyclingnews' Pierre Carrey one day before the start of the Tour of Poland, which in 2000 was the first professional race for Boonen as a stagiaire for US Postal.

Boonen speaks about his accident at the Tour de France and what he did in the days afterwards. The Belgian also relates his ambitions for events in the latter part of the season, the Vuelta a Espana and the world championships in Copenhagen, Denmark, where he feels the parcours suits him.