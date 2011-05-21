Video: Boardman arrives at Amgen Tour of California

Image 1 of 9 Boardman and Meier enjoy the morning sun in Solvang. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 2 of 9 The UnitedHealthcare riders make Boardman work on the Solvang TT course. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 3 of 9 Boardman checks out Sutherland's position on the time trial bike. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 4 of 9 Chris Boardman takes to his eponymous bike in Solvang. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 5 of 9 Christian Meier (L) and Chris Boardman (R) (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 6 of 9 The UnitedHealthcare team rides with Chris Boardman in Solvang. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 7 of 9 Rory Sutherland would go on to make up time on his rivals in the time trial. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 8 of 9 Chris Boardman offers advice to Rory Sutherland in Solvang. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 9 of 9 Boardman and Sutherland inspect the Solvang time trial course. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich)

Former time trial world champion and Tour de France prologue winner Chris Boardman was on hand at the Amgen Tour of California Solvang time trial to walk the UnitedHealthcare team through the stage 6 course.

The British cycling legend and former hour record holder flew in to ride with the team, which has been competing on the Boardman bikes this season, and to ride with its general classification hopeful Rory Sutherland on the morning of the stage.

Whatever advice Boardman gave, it must have worked because Sutherland jumped up two places on the general classification following the stage, and is now on pace for the final podium in Thousand Oaks on Sunday.

Photographer Jonathan Devich captured the group as they took to the roads of Solvang in this gallery. Cyclingnews was also on hand for Boardman's press conference, which took place in Paso Robles the evening before.