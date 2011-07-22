Video: BMC team doctor says Evans is strong but Alpe-d'Huez will hurt

Image 1 of 2 Cadel Evans (BMC) leads Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 2 of 2 Cadel Evans grits his teeth to the top of the Galibier. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

BMC's team doctor Max Testa was not giving anything away as to the condition of team leader Cadel Evans at the conclusion of stage 18 at the summit of the Galibier.

Evans pulled Fränk Schleck (Leopard-Trek), Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Cannondale), Thomas Voeckler (Team Europcar), Pierre Rolland (Team Europcar) and Damiano Cunego (Lampre – ISD) up the punishing ascent of the Galibier, enroute to claiming third place on the stage, but unwilling to find any assistance in cutting down the gap created by Andy Schleck (Leopard-Trek). The Australian heads into Friday's 19th stage to Alpe-d'Huez 1:12 behind general classification leader, Voeckler.

"Overall he's [Evans] in a good position right now," Testa told Cyclingnews. "He's strong, he's been working on his time trial but we still have a big stage tomorrow. Tomorrow is one of those short stages that can really hurt, especially after a stage like today."

"I think that Cadel is strong enough to win the race, and he showed that, but in cycling there are a lot of variables. We were hoping that he could have more help, but most likely this is the level so the other one's they cannot help more so it's basically at this point of the game the Schleck's and Voeckler because Voeckler is definitely a threat."

Testa suggested that the overall favourites had somewhat underestimated the strength of the wily Voeckler.

"Everybody was happy to give the jersey to someone that was not a contender and now he is a contender, he deserves the role," he said.