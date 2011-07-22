Video: Boasson Hagen buoyed by Norwegian support

Edvald Boasson Hagen tastes sweet revenge after taking second on the previous stage. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Talking before stage 18, Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky) was still buzzing following his second win for the Tour at Pinerolo on Wednesday.

The 24 year-old told Cyclingnews that he and his teammates from Sky had enjoyed a small celebration the night before, but more was in the offing following Sunday's finale in Paris.

"[We had] Dinner and a small glass of champagne, but there's not much time to celebrate too much and there's also more stages left of the Tour so after the Tour do France we can celebrate more," he said.

The roads have been lined with Norwegian flags since the race left the Vendee, with both Boasson Hagen and Garmin-Cervelo's Thor Hushovd now claiming two stage wins each – and giving their country much to get excited about.

"It's really nice to be here in France with all the Norwegian people it's really amazing," said Boasson Hagen.

The Sky rider admitted that although he was fatigued, he didn't feel worse off than anyone else with the battle over the Alps still to play out.

"I was feeling good yesterday and of course I'm feeling tired with almost three weeks of racing but I think everyone is tired so it's just important to save as much energy as possible," he explained.