Video: Blythe, Lodewyck follow Gilbert to BMC

Image 1 of 2 Adam Blythe (Omega Pharma-Lotto). (Image credit: Procycling) Image 2 of 2 Klaas Lodewyck (Omega Pharma-Lotto) (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)

The BMC Racing Team announced today the signing of two riders, Adam Blythe and Klaas Lodewyck, who will come across to the American squad for 2012 along with current Omega Pharma-Lotto teammate Philippe Gilbert.

The team also renewed the contract of Swiss rider Danilo Wyss.

Blythe, a 21-year-old promising British sprinter last year won two stages and the overall at Circuit Franco-Belge, and landed on the podium at the GP Stad Zottegem this season.

Lodewyck graduated to Omega Pharma-Lotto from the Topsport Vlaanderen and Rabobank Continental teams, and raced in his first Grand Tour this year at the Giro d'Italia.

Both riders are eager to improve, and will be hoping to play a support role in the Classics behind new team leaders Gilbert and Thor Hushovd.

"The BMC Racing Team wants to make me a better bike rider, which is what I really need at the moment," Blythe said. "I would like to go for some stages in races like the Eneco Tour next year, but my main goal is to get onto the Classics team. I think it will very hard, though."

"If I want to make the next step in my career, it's important to go to a team that can bring me to a higher level," Lodewyck said. "I want to try and perform well the whole year and maybe try to win a nice race. It's also important for me to help the other big riders on the team. That will be a big challenge for me."

Below is an interview with Adam Blythe taken by Pierre Carrey at Tour of Poland. Warning, this interview contains explicit language.