Video: Beyond The Peloton on Cyclingnews

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 World Champion Thor Hushovd (Garmin Cervelo) (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 3 of 4 Mark Cavendish beat Heinrich Haussler on the line (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 4 of 4 Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Cervelo) with a thick muck mask after a dry and dusty Paris-Roubaix. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

Beyond The Peloton is Garmin-Cervelo's unique and insider series following the team throughout the season. The project started in 2009 when the team were Cevelo TestTeam and was a fundamental part of the team's willingness and desire to bring fans access to the riders and staff.

For 2011 the series is back and better than ever. In episode one the team talk about the new alliance between Garmin and Cervelo and head into Omloop Het Nieuwsblad and Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne.

In episode two the team head into the first Classics of the 2011 season, Milan-San Remo. The team are one of the favourites for the win and the episode talks you through the build up, team meeting and the race action.