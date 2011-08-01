Video: Beyond The Peloton at the Tour of California

Image 1 of 2 A canine companion is a fan of the Amgen Tour of California. (Image credit: Bruce Hildenbrand) Image 2 of 2 The 2011 Amgen Tour of California GC podium was all-American: Levi Leipheimer (RadioShack), Chris Horner (RadioShack) and Tom Danielson (Garmin-Cerv (Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com)

Beyond the Peloton return with three gems from the Amgen Tour of California. The films follow the Garmin-Cervelo team throughout the race, focussing as ever, on the bond between the riders and fans, and delivering some of the most candid and insightful scenes cycling can muster.

Stage three to Modesto is a big goal for the team after Thor Hushovd won a memorable sprint there in 2009. The BTP crew follows the stage from the Garmin-Cervelo team car as he bids to win a stage. Then it's time for the mountain stage where Garmin-Cervelo's overall contenders take on Chris Horner and Levi Leipheimer.

As the race develops, Tom Danielson emerges as Garmin-Cervelo's only realistic GC contender and the BTP crew follow him ahead of the crucial Solvang time trial. Dave Zabriskie targets the time trial as well. The American has twice finished second in the GC but this year he fell out of contention early, meaning it's all or nothing in the time trial. The BTP crew also follows Emma Pooley, who after an injury earlier in the season, is racing in the women's event.

After the time trial the team aims to put RadioShack under pressure and cement Danielson's position in the top three overall. The team are also riding to win the team classification. Can they topple the Shack?