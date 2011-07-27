Video: Behind the scenes on the Champs-Élysées

The peloton on the Champs-Élysées (Image credit: AFP)

Suffering from post-Tour de France malaise? Unsure of what to do with your day now that there isn't several hours of live bike racing to watch on television? This video montage from Cyclingnews' Paul Stevenson is just the tonic you need to revive your spirits: it is a behind-the-scenes look at the post-stage chaos on the Champs-Élysées.

Riders celebrate the end of the Tour in the midst of the mobs inside the race course. Smiles abound as members of BMC, Garmin-Cervelo, Europcar and HTC-Highroad are re-united with family, pose for team photos, uncork champagne, sign autographs, handle one final crush of media attention and revel in the enormous feat of completing the Tour de France.

Soon enough, however, the streets will empty out and be replaced by commuters and tourists, but in this video the Tour lives on.