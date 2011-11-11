Video: Beyond the Peloton and Cervelo part ways

Image 1 of 9 Another Cervelo Test Team rider in the top fifteen - Iris Slappendel. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 2 of 9 - Martin Reimer (Ger) Cervelo Test Team (Image credit: Russell Standring) Image 3 of 9 The podium, HTC - Columbia Women, Cervelo Test Team and Nederland Bloeit (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 4 of 9 The bunch is led by riders from Cervelo Test Team and United States National Team. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 5 of 9 Daniel Lloyd at the Cervélo Test Team training camp (Image credit: Shane Stokes) Image 6 of 9 Xavier Tondo in his Cervelo TestTeam day with a former teammate. (Image credit: Bosco Martin) Image 7 of 9 The Cervélo TestTeam gained wild card status. (Image credit: Shane Stokes) Image 8 of 9 The Cervelo TestTeam awaits leader Carlos Sastre. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 9 of 9 The Cervélo TestTeam enjoys sunshine and good roads during its Tenerife training camp. (Image credit: Cervelo TestTeam)

Beyond the Peloton and Cervelo have ended their partnership after three years of collaboration. The Canadian film company have vowed to keep making cycling films in the future. “We plan to bring some more content to the cycling world, so stay tuned. Cycling is passionate and dear to us and we want to continue to tell stories,” Joe Finkleman told Cyclingnews.

Beyond the Peloton was a concept that Finkleman and Booker Sim designed in 2008 while shooting commercials for Cervelo. The pair approached then Cervelo head Gerard Vroomen with a proposal. The project grew and spanned three full seasons and ran for over 30 episodes, some of which were shown on Cyclingnews.

“I think it was mid-November in 2008 and we got wind that Cervelo was going to create the Cervelo Test Team. It was a perfect fit. Cervelo owned the team, I knew the cycling world and Booker had produced plenty of documentaries. We approached Gerard Vroomen with the idea and he liked it. He saw value in producing BTP and really believed in the project and giving something back to the fans. Gerard is every bit responsible for the success of BTP as anyone, because without him being involved, it never would have come to fruition.”

In their first season Beyond the Peloton shot 15 episodes, with 12 following in 2010 and then 7 in 2011, with the film crew moving to Garmin-Cervelo team at the start of this season. It would be their final year of collaboration but saw some of the team’s best work, some of which is still locked behind closed doors and may not be released.

While Finkleman added that he was working on new projects he also picked out several memorable moments from the past few years.

“Heinrich’s loss to Cavendish in the 2009 edition of Milan San Remo was special, because it sparked a storyline that we followed up until this year - you can watch those three episodes back-to-back and it's a great little story. So it doesn't have a happy ending, but it didn't need to...it shows what these guys go through in a way fans don't usually get to experience,” he said.

“Hanging with the classics team in Belgium every year was definitely a highlight. We stayed at the same hotel the past three years, with the team, and it was just a really special scene to be a part of.

“Cervelo had something really unique with Cervelo TestTeam. Not to say that other teams don't have the same thing, but definitely 2009 was just a magical season from beginning to end. It was a classic David vs Goliath story - we couldn't have written it any better.”

“My favorite memory…hard to choose just one, but I think Thor's win in Barcelona in 2009 at the TDF was just electric, followed by Heinrich's emotional win on stage 13 from Vittel to Colmar. We were all so happy for him after his string of second places. I'll never forget being there when he crossed the line...it was something special.”