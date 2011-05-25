Video: Beyond The Peloton on Cyclingnews

Trending

Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Cervelo)
Beyond The Peloton is Garmin-Cervelo's unique and insider series following the team throughout the season. The project started in 2009 when the team was called Cervelo TestTeam and was a fundamental part of the team's willingness and desire to bring fans access to the riders and staff.

For 2011, the series is back and better than ever. In this episode, the American team takes on the Tour of Flanders in need of a result after a poor spring. In Thor Hushovd, Heinrich Haussler and Tyler Farrar, they posses three of the most talented one-day riders in the peloton.

 