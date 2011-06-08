Beyond The Peloton: Paris-Roubaix 2011

Image 1 of 3 A tired Van Summeren raises an arm in celebration (Image credit: ispaphoto.com) Image 2 of 3 Cancellara congratulates Van Summeren (Image credit: AFP) Image 3 of 3 Thor Hushovd (Garmin-Cervelo) looked focused ahead of Paris-Roubaix. (Image credit: Barry Ryan)

The stakes were high for Garmin-Cervélo as they searched for their first Classics victory at Paris-Roubaix. With an extensive arsenal of talent at their disposal, including world champion Thor Hushovd, the squad was expected to animate the race, but ultimately the win came from an unlikely source as Johan Van Summeren powered clear in the finale.

Watch behind the scenes footage of the team’s pre-race reconnaissance and tactical meetings, as well as the emotional scenes at Roubaix’s velodrome as Van Summeren crossed the finish line.