Beyond The Peloton: Paris-Roubaix 2011
Video from inside Garmin-Cervélo's race
Image 1 of 3
Image 2 of 3
Image 3 of 3
The stakes were high for Garmin-Cervélo as they searched for their first Classics victory at Paris-Roubaix. With an extensive arsenal of talent at their disposal, including world champion Thor Hushovd, the squad was expected to animate the race, but ultimately the win came from an unlikely source as Johan Van Summeren powered clear in the finale.
Watch behind the scenes footage of the team’s pre-race reconnaissance and tactical meetings, as well as the emotional scenes at Roubaix’s velodrome as Van Summeren crossed the finish line.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy