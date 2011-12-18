Video: Beckingsale's road to recovery part 2

Oli Beckingsale, the leading British finisher in the elite men's race (Image credit: Luke Webber)

Here is part 2 of our inside look at British cross country mountain bike racer Oli Beckingsale's rehabilitation from the broken leg he suffered on the circuit this season.

The 35-year-old Beckingsale fractured the neck of his left femur in what he describes as a fairly innocuous fall during the Nove Mesto World Cup round in August in the Czech Republic. He is now putting everything into recovering during the off season with the aim of getting fully fit for the 2012 Olympics.

In part 2 of the series, strength and conditioning coach Andy Wadsworth (My Life PT) explains how he's working with Beckingsale to rebuild his muscles so that he can ride a bike normally again.

Beckingsale raced for Great Britain at the 2000, 2004 and 2008 Olympic Games.

See part 1 and stay tuned for more from his recovery in the coming weeks.

The video below is provided courtesy of Jon Riley/Humdinger.tv.