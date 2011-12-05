Video: Beckingsale's road to recovery

Oli Beckingsale, the leading British finisher in the elite men's race (Image credit: Luke Webber)

This video offers an inside look at British cross country mountain bike racer Oli Beckingsale as he rehabilitates the broken leg he suffered on the circuit this season.

The 35-year-old Beckingsale fractured the neck of his left femur in what he describes as a fairly innocuous fall during the Nove Mesto World Cup round in August in Czech.

He is spending much of his close season building back up from what was a serious injury, with hours of Wattbike training and gym sessions ahead. He's not allowing the injury to set him back though, and is taking it as an opportunity to strengthen the parts of his body that are neglected during the season and return to action all the better for it. We'll be bringing you more from his recovery in the coming weeks.

Beckingsale raced for Great Britain at the 2000, 2004 and 2008 Olympic Games.

The video below is courtesy of Jon Riley.