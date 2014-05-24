Video: Arredondo and Alafaci at the Giro d'Italia

Image 1 of 2 Juilan Arredondo (Trek) attacked from the field to get the mountain points (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 2 Eugenio Alafaci (Trek Factory Racing) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Trek Factory Racing have been active throughout this year's Giro d'Italia and with Julian Arredondo wearing the blue climbers jersey, there have been several trips to the podium although a stage win has proved elusive so far after 13 attempts.

Cyclingnews caught up Arredondo and his taller Italian teammate Eugenio Alafaci for an exclusive interview at the team bus before the Giro begins its mountainous third week.

The team is backing Robert Kiserlovski for a high GC placing and through Alafaci's translations, Arrendono explained how he will help out in the mountains.

"The first objective is to support Robert for the GC but for sure I want to fight for this jersey," Arrenondo said through Alafaci's translation.

For Alafacci, he will try to help Arredondo and Kiserlovki before the roads head upwards. When the climbs start, Arrendondo's role is to be with Kiserlovksi and find out how he is feeling and when the time to attack or to hold back is.

With a large part of the day spent off the bike, the team is 'like a big family" for Arredondo as Alafaci explained; "despite the language, we try to spend as much time as possible together."

