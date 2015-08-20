Video: American Miller makes the early breaks at USA Pro Challenge
Jamis-Hagens Berman rider tipped as a good representative of the next generation
Carson Miller (Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) appeared in the early break on the first two days of racing at the USA Pro Challenge earlier this week. Miller was not planning on an easier day during stage 3 on Wednesday, but the break of the day went early and he was able to rest up for the coming stages.
Miller was called out earlier in the week on Twitter by his teammate Ben Jacques-Maynes as a good representative of the next generation of American cyclists.
In Cyclingnews' latest video, Miller spoke after stage 3 about his work in the race’s early breakaways, the impact altitude is having on the peloton and the influence Jacques-Maynes and other past teammates have had on his career.
