Video: 10 riders to watch in Paris-Nice

Image 1 of 5 Michal Kwiatkowski finished over seven minutes down (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 5 Richie Porte (Team Sky) shows off his second place trophy (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 5 Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 5 Geraint Thomas pulls on the leader's jersey at the Volta ao Algarve (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 5 Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale) (Image credit: Equipe AG2R La Mondiale/Frédéric Machabert)

Paris-Nice has long held its place in the cycling calendar as the first major stage race of the season, and while these days the peloton has more than half a dozen major stage races already under its belt, none have the prestige, length and difficulty of the ASO-run event.

For that reason, Paris-Nice attracts a strong field for its eight stages, which are bookended with individual time trials. The race begins with a short prologue in Maurepas on Sunday and ends with an uphill time trial on the Col d'Eze next week, and in between there are ample opportunities for sprinters, climbers and roulers alike.

Who are the top 10 riders to watch this year? Watch the video below to find out