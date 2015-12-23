Velon 2015 highlights - video
Onboard footage from the season
2015 was the first season in the pro peloton for the Velon group which comprises 11 of the 17 WorldTour teams. The business venture has introduced onboard footage into several of the biggest races on the calendar, including the Tour de France and Giro d'Italia, producing daily highlight packages from its footage.
At the inaugural Abu Dhabi Tour this October, live onboard footage featured in the broadcast of the final stage. A first for the sport.
Velon footage also took viewers behind the scenes with cameras placed inside team vehicles for a glimpse of what life is like for the sports director and just how close riders get to the cars when they drop back for bidons, food and clothes.
Watch the 2015 Velon hihglights in the video below and click here to subscribe to the Cyclingnews video channel
