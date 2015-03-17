Vegni hopes Astana licence case will be resolved before the Giro d’Italia

Image 1 of 6 Mauro Vegni at the Dubai Tour (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 6 Mauro Vegni the center of controversy after stage 16 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 6 The Astana team ready to race at the Tour de Langkawi (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 6 The snow made an already hard stage tougher (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 5 of 6 Nairo Quintana (Movistar) enjoying his champagne spray (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 6 Astana manager Alexander Vinokourov at the Dubai Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Mauro Vegni, the director of cycling at RCS Sport, is hopeful that doubts about the Astana team's licence will be resolved before the Giro d'Italia, receiving assurances from UCI Brian Cookson.

Vegni was understandably proud of the outcome of the 50th edition of Tirreno-Adriatico, with Giro d'Italia winner Nairo Quintana (Movistar) becoming the first-ever Colombian winner of the spring stage race. The last minute withdrawal of Chris Froome meant the much expected scrap between the big four Grand Tour contenders never happened but the race allowed Quintana to land a psychological blow and spark questions about the form of both Alberto Contador and Vincenzo Nibali.



