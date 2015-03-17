Vegni hopes Astana licence case will be resolved before the Giro d’Italia
RCS Sport director against an Extreme Weather Protocol
Mauro Vegni, the director of cycling at RCS Sport, is hopeful that doubts about the Astana team's licence will be resolved before the Giro d'Italia, receiving assurances from UCI Brian Cookson.
Vegni was understandably proud of the outcome of the 50th edition of Tirreno-Adriatico, with Giro d'Italia winner Nairo Quintana (Movistar) becoming the first-ever Colombian winner of the spring stage race. The last minute withdrawal of Chris Froome meant the much expected scrap between the big four Grand Tour contenders never happened but the race allowed Quintana to land a psychological blow and spark questions about the form of both Alberto Contador and Vincenzo Nibali.
