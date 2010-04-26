Vazquez Hueso suspended for EPO use
Andalucia-CajaSur rider caught under UCI's biological passport programme
Manuel Vazquez Hueso of Andalucia-CajaSur has been provisionally suspended by the International Cycling Union after testing positive for EPO. The UCI announced that the Spaniard had been tracked under the biological passport programme.
A urine sample was collected in an out-of-competition control on March 20, and the anti-doping laboratory in Barcelona indicated a positive finding for EPO.
Vazquez Hueso has the right to request and attend the opening of his B sample. The provisional suspension will remain in force until the Spanish Cycling Federation can rule on the case.
The 29-year-old turned pro with the Andalucia team in 2006. He rode for Contentpolis-AMPO in 2008 and 2009 before returning to Andalucia this season.
In 2008, he won a stage of the Volta a la Comunidad Valenciana, and the opening stage of the Rothaus Regio Tour, where he wore the leader's jersey for three stages. Vazquez finished 15th overall in the Vuelta a Espana last year.
