Vayer says Froome's supposed Ventoux data was leaked, not hacked

Former Festina trainer, who is planning another video, wants information in the public domain

Chris Froome wins stage 10 of the 2015 Tour de France.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Antoine Vayer at the 1999 Tour de France

(Image credit: AFP)
Chris Froome presses his advantage on Nairo Quintana and Richie Porte.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Chris Froome earhed polka dots with his performance.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Chris Froome (Sky)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Files believed to show data from Chris Froome’s stage-winning ride on Mont Ventoux during the 2013 Tour de France were the result of a leak, rather than hacking, according to the man who made them public.

Team Sky announced on Monday they were taking legal action over a breach involving Froome’s files, and it is believed to be linked to the Ventoux data, which was published last week and later made into a video.

The data, posted by Antoine Vayer, a former trainer of the infamous Festina team, gives a breakdown of Froome’s speed, cadence, power output and heart rate over the course of the climb. The video, made by someone else – whose Twitter account was later removed along with the video – sets the figures against television footage, showing how the values fluctuated in real time, notably when Froome made his high-cadence attack on Alberto Contador.