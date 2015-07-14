Vayer says Froome's supposed Ventoux data was leaked, not hacked

Image 1 of 5 Chris Froome wins stage 10 of the 2015 Tour de France. (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 2 of 5 Antoine Vayer at the 1999 Tour de France (Image credit: AFP) Image 3 of 5 Chris Froome presses his advantage on Nairo Quintana and Richie Porte. (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 4 of 5 Chris Froome earhed polka dots with his performance. (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 5 of 5 Chris Froome (Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Files believed to show data from Chris Froome’s stage-winning ride on Mont Ventoux during the 2013 Tour de France were the result of a leak, rather than hacking, according to the man who made them public.

Team Sky announced on Monday they were taking legal action over a breach involving Froome’s files, and it is believed to be linked to the Ventoux data, which was published last week and later made into a video.

The data, posted by Antoine Vayer, a former trainer of the infamous Festina team, gives a breakdown of Froome’s speed, cadence, power output and heart rate over the course of the climb. The video, made by someone else – whose Twitter account was later removed along with the video – sets the figures against television footage, showing how the values fluctuated in real time, notably when Froome made his high-cadence attack on Alberto Contador.



